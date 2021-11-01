Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $110.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

