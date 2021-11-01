Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $148.83

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $148.83, but opened at $167.69. Novavax shares last traded at $157.35, with a volume of 44,035 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $143,624.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,935 shares of company stock valued at $37,973,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth $42,608,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

