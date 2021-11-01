Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

NVFY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Nova LifeStyle has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 228.15% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

