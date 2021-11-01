NOV Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.31. NOV has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NOV by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after acquiring an additional 900,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NOV by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NOV by 112.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

