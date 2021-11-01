Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $73.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $23.76 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $234.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Pipe stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Northwest Pipe worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

