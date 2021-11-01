Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the September 30th total of 116,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NWPX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,115. The firm has a market cap of $240.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $73.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at $408,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

