Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NWN opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.91%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

