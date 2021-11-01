Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

NWBI stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 13,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

