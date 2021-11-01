Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $275.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 1,865 shares of company stock valued at $75,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Northrim BanCorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.