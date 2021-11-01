Northern Trust Corp Sells 53,848 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $39,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.40.

GPI stock opened at $179.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.76. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $104.16 and a one year high of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

