Northern Trust Corp Sells 50,738 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,738 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $39,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

