Northern Trust Corp Has $39.17 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,433 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $39,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tenable by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Tenable by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Tenable stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

