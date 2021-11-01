Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $324.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Shares of NSC opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $204.45 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.88 and its 200-day moving average is $266.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

