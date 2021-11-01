Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.
NOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.69. 1,119,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,341,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
