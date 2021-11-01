Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

NOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.69. 1,119,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,341,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

