NMI (NMIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect NMI to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMIH stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.65. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

