NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $39.41

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.41, but opened at $38.07. NIO shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 503,158 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Get NIO alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.