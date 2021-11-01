Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05. Nikon has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. Nikon had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

