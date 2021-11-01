NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $104,766.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $82.26 or 0.00133905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,536.32 or 1.00172936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.91 or 0.06958979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022818 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.