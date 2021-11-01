NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.59

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,546,000 after buying an additional 982,626 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 361,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.