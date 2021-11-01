Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.