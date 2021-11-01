Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.69-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.38-10.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.730 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NWL traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $23.61. 209,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,652. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

