New Relic (NEWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect New Relic to post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. New Relic has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.520-$-0.490 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $81.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

