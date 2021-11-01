NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTST. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,306. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $959.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2,424.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NETSTREIT stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

