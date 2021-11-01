NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BWS Financial

BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NTGR stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.48.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $104,438.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,774 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 473,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 169,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

