Neo Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Neo has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $460.90 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $44.66 or 0.00073560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00083245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

