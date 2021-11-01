Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEMTF. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nemetschek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

