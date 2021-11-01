Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.25 ($92.06).

Nemetschek stock opened at €99.20 ($116.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is €85.17. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52-week high of €105.05 ($123.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

