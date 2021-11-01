NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report $121.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.20 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $118.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $474.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.56 million to $475.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $475.54 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $475.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

