Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $31.24 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Navcoin has a market cap of $31.24 million and $1.99 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003514 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00028816 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019953 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,046,984 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

