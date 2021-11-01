NatWest Group’s (NWG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NYSE:NWG traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.16. 71,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.