National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.12 million.National Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.47-0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,069. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.26.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

