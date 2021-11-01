National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$225.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$226.00 to C$225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$228.88.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$175.78 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$146.27 and a 52-week high of C$213.85. The stock has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$194.43.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

