National Bankshares Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$20.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

