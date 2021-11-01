National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,239 shares during the quarter. National Bank accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 4.98% of National Bank worth $57,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NBHC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,811. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

