National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$21.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.51. The company has a market cap of C$605.30 million and a PE ratio of 16.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

