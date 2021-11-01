MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Shares of MYRG opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.78.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

