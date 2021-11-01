MultiPlan (MPLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. MultiPlan has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.76 million.

MPLN stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MultiPlan stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of MultiPlan worth $24,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

