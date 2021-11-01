Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MLLGF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.13.

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

