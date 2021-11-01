Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Update

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,101.5 days.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF remained flat at $$10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

