M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $15,729,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $7,654,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $4,222,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $2,883,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,538,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165.

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

