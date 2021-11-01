M&T Bank Corp Sells 548 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.