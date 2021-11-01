M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,700 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,815,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSM opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

