M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,292 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,014,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $136.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.89 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

