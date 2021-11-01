M&T Bank Corp Sells 11,698 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ITUB opened at $4.07 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

