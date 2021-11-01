Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Short Interest Up 61.5% in October

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MOTV opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81. Motive Capital has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOTV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the second quarter worth about $3,116,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motive Capital by 13.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the first quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the second quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

