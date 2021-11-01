Moss Coin Price Tops $0.18 (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Moss Coin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Moss Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Coin has a market cap of $67.33 million and $53.18 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00219399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00096150 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Moss Coin Coin Profile

MOC is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

