Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.23. 127,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,117. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after buying an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 670,505 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.