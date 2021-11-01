Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Upstart were worth $174,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Upstart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $322.04 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.64.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,333,964 shares of company stock valued at $532,615,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

