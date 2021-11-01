Morgan Stanley Raises Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $89.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXT. Susquehanna increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.
NYSE:TXT opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $75.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.
In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
