Morgan Stanley Raises Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $89.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXT. Susquehanna increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE:TXT opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $75.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.