Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Expedia Group worth $144,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $3,075,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $21,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $164.41 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

